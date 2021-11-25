Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 6,815 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 474.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $150.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.46 and a 52 week high of $151.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $143.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.