Marino Stram & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

