Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $907,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 538.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 80,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 67,583 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 54.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,241.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

