Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 4,804 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after buying an additional 900,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 721.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 443,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,439,000 after buying an additional 410,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.