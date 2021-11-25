Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 25,938 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,938 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PFE stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.