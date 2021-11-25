Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 84.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,934.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,859.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,705.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

