Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Christopher A. Scott Sells 269 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $23,723.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matson stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

