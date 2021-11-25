Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.22. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 910 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 50.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 152,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 21.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,248 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 133.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 162,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 129.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares during the last quarter.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

