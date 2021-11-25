Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.58. 17,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 129,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meituan in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

