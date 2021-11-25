Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco International Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Melco International Development has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.