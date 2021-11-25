Meme (MEME) Price Up 8.1% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.62 or 0.00357582 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015461 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014612 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.