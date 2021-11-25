Michael J. Zacka Sells 147,736 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Zacka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

