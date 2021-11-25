Mina (MINA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $157.41 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Mina has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00008401 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $157.41 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.21 or 0.07568405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,030.70 or 0.99965749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 303,423,912 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.