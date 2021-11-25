Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 739,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,132. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

