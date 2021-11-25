Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

