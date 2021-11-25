Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Investec raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MONDY opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mondi has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.