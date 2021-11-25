Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 2.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

