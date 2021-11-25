Money Design Co. Ltd. Invests $83,000 in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,038,000 after buying an additional 211,911 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

BATS:NULG opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

