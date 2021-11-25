Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $63,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $398.76 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $294.59 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

