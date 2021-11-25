Morgan Stanley Acquires 55,815 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $78.85 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIN. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

