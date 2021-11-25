Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of SelectQuote worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

