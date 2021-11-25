Morgan Stanley Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

