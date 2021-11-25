Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of BME opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.