Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of MS opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

