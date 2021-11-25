Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Increases Dividend to GBX 500 Per Share

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.53) per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Mountview Estates stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) on Thursday, reaching £141 ($184.22). The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 53.09. Mountview Estates has a fifty-two week low of £105 ($137.18) and a fifty-two week high of £145 ($189.44). The stock has a market cap of £549.76 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

