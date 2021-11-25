Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.91, but opened at $41.19. Movado Group shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 765 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOV. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

