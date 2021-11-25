Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.62.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 1,244,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.84. Mplx has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

