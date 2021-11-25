Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 10,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COOP opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $185,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

