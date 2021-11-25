Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 64,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

