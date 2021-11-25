National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.24

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $10.35. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 155,000 shares traded.

NABZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4728 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.