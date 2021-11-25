National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.56.

National Vision stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

