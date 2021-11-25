National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.
EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.56.
National Vision stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $65.92.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
