Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $0.79. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $14.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $658.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $640.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

