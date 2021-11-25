Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Cascella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

