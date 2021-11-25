New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,395. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.31%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

