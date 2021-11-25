Newfound Research LLC Buys 539 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 156.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $114.44. 5,588,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $126.17. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.