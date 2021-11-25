Newfound Research LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Shares of ADSK traded down $47.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,904,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,649. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.