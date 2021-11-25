NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. NICE posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $282.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

