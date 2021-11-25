NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.03. 4,637,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,635. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.