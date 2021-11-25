Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.46 and last traded at $37.68. 5,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

