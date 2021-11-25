Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.88.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,266.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

