Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of Rimini Street worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 755.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $603.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,693 shares of company stock worth $17,595,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

