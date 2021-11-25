Northern Trust Corp Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Radware were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

