Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,515,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $354,266.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,593 shares of company stock worth $7,960,521 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $27.15 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.35.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

