Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,756 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $313.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

