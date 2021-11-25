Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,060 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,060 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VHC opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

VirnetX Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

