Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Summit Financial Group worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.45. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.