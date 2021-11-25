Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 428,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

