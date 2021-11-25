Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 377 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $633.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $651.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $606.29 and its 200 day moving average is $544.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

