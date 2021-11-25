Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.80. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 3,117,501 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

