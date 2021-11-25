NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend of $0.64

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6395 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $10.78 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

NWHUF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

